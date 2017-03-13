Kenya Governor Says Police Blocking Him From Kenyatta Event

The governor of Kenya's second largest city says paramilitary police have surrounded his home and office to prevent him from attending a presidential event and answering accusations of corruption.



Mombasa Gov. Ali Hassan Joho's aide said Sunday he would attend the event to answer President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has suggested that Joho misappropriated millions of dollars.



Joho said Monday he managed to sneak out of his house in his brother's car but was stopped at a roadblock by officers who said the president ordered that he be prevented from attending.



Kenyatta during a campaign rally on Sunday said Joho should explain how he had used $389 million allocated over four years. Joho says Mombasa county was allocated $166 million.



Kenya holds presidential elections in August. Joho is not a candidate.