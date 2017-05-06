Kenyan Misses Sub-2-Hour Marathon by Seconds

Eliud Kipchoge was 25 seconds from making history Saturday, but the Olympic champion was just short of becoming the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours.



Kipchoge ran the 26.2 miles in 2 hours and 24 seconds, beating Dennis Kimetto’s world record of 2:02:57, but the Kenyan failed to run the first sub-two hour marathon.



The attempt at Monza’s Formula One racecourse did not go down as an official world record, sanctioned by the IAAF, because of variables like pacers entering midrace and drinks being given to runners via mopeds.



Two-time Boston Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa, from Ethiopia, and Eritrean half-marathon world-record holder Zersenay Tadese were also part of the Breaking2 project but finished well off the pace.