Key US, Chinese Diplomats Affirm 'Constructive' Relationship

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Tuesday in Washington with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, with the two diplomats affirming the "the importance of a constructive" relationship between the two countries and regular high-level talks between their top officials.

Tillerson and Yang discussed the "mutually beneficial economic relationship" between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, and their concern about North Korea's nuclear program, a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

China is Pyongyang's key ally, but like the U.S. has expressed opposition to its repeated test missile launches in violation of United Nations sanctions.

Yang invited Tillerson to visit Beijing, with the new top U.S. diplomat indicating he soon wants to make the trip.