Trump's Son-in-Law Visits Iraq

A senior White House official says Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, is in Iraq.



The official said Sunday Kushner is traveling with General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Details about Kushner's visit were not immediately available, however Iraq's fight against Islamic State jihadists is likely to be on the agenda.A U.S.-led international coalition has launched airstrikes against the insurgents to assist the Iraqi troops on the ground.



Kushner, like his father-in-law, has no previous government experience, but has quickly become one of the most powerful men in Washington.



He is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka.