Lawmakers Press Trump on America's International Commitments

U.S. lawmakers of both political parties say President Donald Trump should reaffirm America’s longstanding international commitments in his first speech to Congress later today. While much of the address will focus on domestic matters, lawmakers also want the president to discuss America’s standing on the world stage.

Republican Senator John Thune said he hopes President Trump charts a way forward on health care reform, but he told VOA that international matters also merit attention.

“The more he can affirm our strong commitment to our trans-Atlantic alliances, NATO in particular, I think that would be very welcome news to our European allies and to our military all over the world, too,” he said

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen agrees.

“He needs to make it clear that the United States stands up for human rights around the world, that we will support our allies, that we will not be collaborators with the Russians.”

Trump’s speech comes one day after the White House proposed a significant boost in U.S. military spending.