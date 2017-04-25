Lawmakers Say Trump's Former Security Advisor May Have Broken Federal Law

Two members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee who represent both major political parties say President Donald Trump's former national security advisor may have violated federal law by not properly disclosing payments he received for a 2015 speech in Moscow and for other public engagements.

"This is a major problem," Elijah Cummings, the committee's top Democrat, told reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Cummings remarks came after he and Republican committee chairman Jason Chaffetz reviewed Michael Flynn's 2016 application for a security clearance.

"I see no data to support the notion that General Flynn complied with the law," Chaffetz said.

The lawmakers said Flynn did not ask for permission or inform the federal government about payments he received for appearances before Russian organizations in 2015 and for lobbying that helped Turkey's government. Cummings and Chaffetz said Flynn could be criminally prosecuted and said that Flynn should relinquish the money he was paid.



Information request rejected



The congressmen spoke with reporters after the White House rejected their request to provide information related to Flynn's security clearance and payments from groups linked to the Russian and Turkish governments.

Flynn was forced to leave the White House after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian ambassador to U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the transition period before President Trump officially took office.

Flynn also failed to disclose payments from three Russian companies, including the Kremlin propaganda network RT. The payment from RT was for a speech Flynn delivered at a Moscow event where he sat at the same table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Yates, Clapper to testify at hearing



Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced Tuesday former acting attorney general Sally Yates and former director of national intelligence James Clapper will testify at a May 8 hearing on Russia's meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election.

Yates and Clapper are also expected to testify at a public House intelligence panel hearing sometime after May 2, the date FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear before the committee in a closed session.

Last month, Comey acknowledged that his agency was investigating whether members of Trump's campaign had colluded with Russia to influence the election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Moscow intervened to try to influence the election in Trump's favor.

Yates, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump in January after refusing to defend his travel ban, was originally scheduled to testify before the House panel about phone calls between Trump's former national security advisor Flynn and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Kislyak.

She had been scheduled to testify weeks ago before the House committee but the hearing was suddenly postponed by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes. Nunes recused himself from the investigation two weeks after telling reporters that classified reports showed Trump associates had been caught up in U.S. government surveillance of foreign officials during the presidential transition.

Nunes, a Republican, then hurried to the White House to brief Trump on the findings, prompting Democratic criticism that Nunes had become too close to the president to oversee an independent investigation.