As schools in the eastern part of Mosul slowly start to open their doors, students are preparing for mid-February placement exams after three years without study because of the occupation of the Iraqi city by Islamic State militants. Students and teachers say rebuilding an education system amid the ruins of buildings and falling mortars is a Herculean task, but it must be done if the region is to ever recover from Islamic State rule. VOA's Heather Murdock is in Mosul and has this report.