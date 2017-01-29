Prominent Legal Advisor to Ruling Party Killed in Myanmar

Officials in Myanmar say a legal advisor to the country's ruling National League for Democracy party has been shot dead outside Yangon's international airport.

Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, was gunned down as he was waiting for a taxi outside the airport. He had just returned to Myanmar after an overseas trip.

A taxi driver was wounded in the attack.

Officials say the gunman has been arrested.

"We have detained and are questioning the gunman to find out why he killed him, and who is behind it or paid him to do it," presidential spokesman Zaw Htay told Reuters.