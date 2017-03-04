Libya National Army Retreats from Key Oil Port

In Libya, fighting was continuing Saturday for control of the country's oil facilities around the city of Benghazi. The eastern-based Libyan National Army, or the LNA, had given up control Friday of at least one major oil port it had captured last year.

The withdrawal followed an offensive by a faction known as the Benghazi Defense Brigades, or BDB.

Ahmed al-Mismari, an LNA spokesman, told the Reuters news agency that the LNA responded to the oil port attacks by launching airstrikes in Ras Lanuf, Es Sidra, Ben Jawad and Harawa.

"The attackers were armed with modern tanks," Mismari told the French news agency. "But the battle in ongoing."

Efforts to take over Libya's oil ports raise the prospect of increased violence in the region.

After the LNA seized four ports in September, Libya's oil production sharply increased, presenting a challenge to the authority of the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli.

The internationally-backed Government of National Accord controls part of Tripoli, while rival powers compete for other parts of the country.