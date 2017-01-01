Lingering Cold to Keep Queen From Church Again

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not be well enough to attend a New Year’s church service because of a lingering cold.

The palace said Sunday the queen “does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”

She also missed the Christmas church service last week.

The 90-year-old monarch had earlier delayed her departure for her rural estate in Norfolk for the Christmas holidays because both she and her husband Prince Philip were suffering from colds.

Other members of the royal family plan to attend the service Sunday at the church on the grounds of her Sandringham estate.

The queen's illness has lasted at least 10 days. The palace has not revealed when she contracted the cold.