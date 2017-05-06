Country Music Star Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke

Country music singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke at her home in Tennessee.

Lynn’s official website said the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted to a Nashville hospital where she “is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

It said Lynn’s upcoming shows have been postponed on the advice of her doctors. The singer had performances lined up across the country through November.

Lynn began singing in her 20s and had a series of hits beginning in the 1960s, including I’m a Honky Tonk Girl, Coal Miner’s Daughter and You Ain’t Woman Enough.

She has continued to make music, winning two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album Van Lear Rose.

Born in Kentucky, Lynn has written about her experiences growing up poor and as a young wife and mother from the U.S. region of Appalachia. Her sweet, twangy voice, and honest songs about her life have made her one of the icons of country music.

Lynn’s 1977 autobiography was made into a popular movie, Coal Miner’s Daughter, which garnered actress Sissy Spacek an Oscar for her portrayal of the singer.