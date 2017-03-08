Accessibility links

Cyclone Enawo kills at least 3 in Madagascar; 500 homeles

  • Associated Press
Trees are lashed by strong winds in Sambava, Madagascar, March 7, 2017 as heavy rains and strong winds from a cyclone hit northeast Madagascar, raising concerns about flooding and landslides.

JOHANNESBURG — 

Officials in Madagascar say a cyclone that made landfall in the northeast of the country has killed at least three people, left nearly 500 people homeless and damaged schools and other buildings.

The daily newspaper L'Express de Madagascar quotes disaster officials as saying a 5-year-old child was among those killed after Cyclone Enawo hit the island nation with strong winds and rain on Tuesday.

The storm was expected to move south through the island nation for several days, affecting the capital of Antananarivo on Wednesday.

