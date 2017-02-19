Accessibility links

Malaysia Looking for 4 North Korean Suspects in Kim Death

  • Associated Press
Malaysia's National Police Deputy Inspector-General Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a news conference regarding the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, at the Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 19, 2017.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — 

Malaysia’s senior police official says they are looking for four North Korean suspects who left the country the same day the North Korean leader’s brother died after being attacked at the airport.

Malaysia’s deputy national police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim identified all four at a news conference Sunday.

He also identified a fifth person of interest and showed photographs of two more North Koreans who were not identified by name but are also wanted by the government in connection with Kim Jong Nam’s apparent assassination Monday.

Four people have been arrested, including two women, a boyfriend of one of them and a North Korean man.

