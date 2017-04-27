Man Arrested in London on Suspicion of Terrorism

London police have arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism for possessing weapons near Britain's Houses of Parliament and Prime Minister Theresa May's official residence.

The Metropolitan Police department said knives were recovered and there was "no immediate threat" to the public.

Police said the man was in his late 20's and was arrested "as part of an ongoing operation" and is being detained under the Terrorism Act.

No one was injured in the incident in which armed police converged on the area.

A prime ministerial spokeswoman said May was not at her Downing Street residence at the time of the incident.

The arrest came on parliament's last sitting day before Britain's June 8 election.

Security has been heightened in the area after a man killed four people on March 22 while driving an SUV into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge after fatally stabbing a police officer inside the gates of parliament. The attacker was shot dead by police.