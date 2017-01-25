Manager at Top Russian Cybersecurity Firm Arrested

The largest Russian cybersecurity company has confirmed that one of its top managers was arrested in December.

The company confirmed a report published Wednesday by the newspaper Kommersant that the head of its computer incidents investigations unit, Ruslan Stoyanov, was arrested last month along with a senior official of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia’s main security agency.

The newspaper reported that both men face treason charges.

Kaspersky spokeswoman Maria Shirokova said in a statement that Stoyanov’s arrest had nothing to do with the company and its operations.

U.S. intelligence has accused Russia of intervening in last year’s presidential election in the United States through a hacker attack, with the aim of harming Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton and helping the winner, President Donald Trump.

Russia has denied the accusations.

VOA's Russian service contributed to this report.