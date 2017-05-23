Trump: Manchester Bomber an ‘Evil Loser’

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Tuesday, calling the attackers and other terrorists “evil losers.”

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers," he said while standing in Bethlehem next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that's what they are: losers."

Speaking later alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump struck a more somber tone, offering his condolences to the victims and their families.

"You've seen just a horrible thing going on," Trump said. “Horrific, horrific injuries. Terrible. Dozens of innocent people. Beautiful young children, savagely murdered in a heinous attack upon humanity."

The White House said Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May shortly after the attack, reassuring her that Americans stand with Britain and “will never waiver in the face of terrorism.”



The attack was swiftly condemned by top members of the Trump administration.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said she was “deeply saddened to hear of the senseless attack” and said she would pray for the victims and their families.

“We stand with our British friends as they heal from this cowardly act of terror,” she said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones in the attack and noted that the U.S. is working closely with the British government to “investigate and respond to this attack.”

Tillerson said it is too early to determine who is responsible for the attack. The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed to be behind it.

The attack Monday came just a day after Trump addressed dozens of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh, calling on them to help “drive out” terrorists and “obliterate this evil ideology.”