March 12, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People watch as balloons fly above the Australian capital city during the Canberra Balloon Festival.
Indian students play with colored powders as they celebrate 'holi' or the 'festival of colors' during a special function in Kolkata.
Rescue workers assist stranded people from floodwaters in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn in New Zealand.
A family looks at paper lanterns during a memorial event to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 11, 2017.
