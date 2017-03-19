March 19, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A security guard walks under the floating umbrella decorations at a commercial business park in Rawang outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
2
A woman places flowers on a train wagon at the old train station in Thessaloniki, Greece, to mark the 74th anniversary of the roundup and deportation of its Jews to Nazi extermination camps during World War II.
3
A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces, on the western side of Mosul.
4
A local resident bails water from behind a barrier as a flash flood hits the city of Trujillo, 570 kilometers north of Lima, Peru, bringing mud and debris, March 18, 2017.
Your opinion
Show comments