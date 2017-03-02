March 2, 2017

A woman walks toward the border to cross the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria.
A man uses a virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on the last day of the congress.
A welder works inside the 7th hydro unit of the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station, located on the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul.
