March 21, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A vendor sells candy floss in Kabul during the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) festivities.
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. McGuinness was the Irish Republican Army warlord who led his underground, paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, and deputy First Minister for a decade in a power-sharing government.
The sun shines directly through the door of the Seven Dolls Temple, in the Maya Ruins of Dzibilchaltun, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, as it rises on the spring equinox, March 20, 2017.
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, March 20, 2017.
