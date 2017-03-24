March 24, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants take part in the Mud Day race, a 13km obstacle course in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv.
A man throws a rock at police officers during a Muslim hardliner protest against the construction of a Catholic church in Bekasi, Indonesia.
A bird flies over electronic candles left in tribute on Westminster Bridge opposite the Houses of Parliament in central London two days after the March 22 terror attack on the British parliament and Westminster Bridge.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama holds the chin of the Australian cricket team captain Steven Smith during an interaction with the team at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India.
