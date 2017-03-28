March 28, 2017

Kosovo Albanians read the names of the victims killed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, as part of a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the massacre in the village of Izbica.
Cherry blossom trees are seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China, March 27, 2017.
Tourists and a young married couple are pictured at sunrise on the Esplanade du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India.
