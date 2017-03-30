Accessibility links

Day in Photos

March 30, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1

Somalis displaced by the drought, arrive at makeshift camps in the Tabelaha area on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

This handout photo from the Queensland Police Service shows a bull shark washed up on a road near the town of Ayr after a powerful cyclone wreaked havoc in northeast Australia.
2

This handout photo from the Queensland Police Service shows a bull shark washed up on a road near the town of Ayr after a powerful cyclone wreaked havoc in northeast Australia.

Members of a Chinese honor guard march during a welcome ceremony for Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
3

Members of a Chinese honor guard march during a welcome ceremony for Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Five-year-old George holds an orange to feed the Owl butterflies at the Natural History Museum in London.
4

Five-year-old George holds an orange to feed the Owl butterflies at the Natural History Museum in London.

