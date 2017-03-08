March 8, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Women march during a rally marking International Women's Day, in Manila, the Philippines.
2
Flowers and cards with names and causes of death are placed on the ground during a performance to raise awareness for the plight of women killed by their partners, in Romania, marking International Women's Day, in Bucharest.
3
A photographer films a statue of a girl facing a statue of the Wall Street bull in the financial district in New York, March 7, 2017. The statue was installed by investment firm State Street Global Advisors. An inscription at the base reads, "Know the power of women in leadership. She makes a difference."
4
People stop to photograph the "Fearless Girl" statue in New York.
Your opinion
Show comments