Day in Photos

March 9, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Batoul Bashir Ahmad, a 5-month-old child suffering from dehydration, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi displaced woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul.
Activists march on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during an International Women&#39;s Day rally in central Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2017.
A Ukrainian, dressed in traditional embroidered clothing, attends an event at a monument to the revered national poet Taras Shevchenko marking the 203th anniversary of his birth, in Kyiv.
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who is taking part in a &#39;Day Without a Woman&#39; march on International Women&#39;s Day in New York, March 8, 2017.
