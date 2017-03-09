March 9, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Batoul Bashir Ahmad, a 5-month-old child suffering from dehydration, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi displaced woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul.
Activists march on the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during an International Women's Day rally in central Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2017.
A Ukrainian, dressed in traditional embroidered clothing, attends an event at a monument to the revered national poet Taras Shevchenko marking the 203th anniversary of his birth, in Kyiv.
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who is taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, March 8, 2017.
