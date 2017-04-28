Massive Explosives Found in US Home

An enormous amount of explosives have been found in a home in New Haven in the northeastern U.S. state of Connecticut.

Police say they did not know how the owner of the materials planned to use the explosives found in virtually every room of the house.

Police were called to the house for a domestic dispute.

Pasquale Criscio was charged Thursday with illegal possession and storage of fireworks, illegal manufacturing of explosives and bombs, illegal possession of explosives and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. A 15-year-old and a 6-year-old were in the house when the police arrived.

Police said the materials were similar to those used in the Boston Marathon bombing, but the materials could also be used to make fireworks.

Fire Chief John Alston told the New Haven Register newspaper that so much explosive materials and black powder were found in the house that "If something had gone wrong, it would have been too late for everyone in the neighborhood."

A police spokesman said the house was "a tinderbox waiting to happen."

The Register reports Criscio and an unidentified woman were arrested and charged in the domestic dispute.