Mauritius Prime Minister Hands Over Office to His Son

The prime minister of Mauritius has officially handed over the office to his son in a controversial transition of power.

Outgoing Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, 86, said Monday, "The job of prime minister involves great responsibility. It is a great burden. I have carried it, but now it is time to make way for the youth...."

Pravind Jugnauth, the new prime minister, is 55, and was the finance minister before the handover.

The transition was made without the benefit of an election, prompting accusations of nepotism and calls for a new election.

"Everywhere on the island it can be seen that the population is against the 'father and son deal' which has not gone through an election," said Paul Berenger, a former prime minister and a member of the opposition Mauritian Militant Movement.

Berenger said demonstrations will be held to oppose the appointment of the new prime minister.

Mauritius is a model of political stability in Africa, however the handover has created an uproar on the Indian Ocean island, best known as a dream beach holiday destination.