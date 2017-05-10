Accessibility links

May 10, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha&#39;s birth, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand.
Illegal migrants arrive by boat at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal city of Tripoli.
Norway&#39;s Prime Minister Erna Solberg makes a speech during a gala dinner at the Opera House in Oslo in celebration of the 80th birthdays of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway.
Serbian army soldiers perform during a ceremony marking 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, at Nikinci training ground, 60 kilometers west of Belgrade, May 9, 2017.
