Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand.
Illegal migrants arrive by boat at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal city of Tripoli.
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg makes a speech during a gala dinner at the Opera House in Oslo in celebration of the 80th birthdays of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway.
Serbian army soldiers perform during a ceremony marking 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, at Nikinci training ground, 60 kilometers west of Belgrade, May 9, 2017.
