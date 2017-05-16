A Brazilian Public-Safety National Force policeman patrols the streets near the Chapadao slums complex during a security operation aimed at cracking down on crime in Rio de Janeiro.
A monk plays a traditional musical instrument as he walks along a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
A newborn white Siberian tiger cub is pictured in its enclosure at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 15, 2017.
A girl stands at a brick factory near the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments