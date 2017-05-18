A look at the best news photos from around the world, including Time Square crash, Singapore art installation and Britain Queen's gallery.
Show more
1
A vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square crashes on the sidewalk in New York City, killing one person and injuring more than 20 people.
2
A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City.
3
An art installation by Agatha Haines, titled "Transfiguration," is displayed at the Art Science museum in Singapore. The exhibits, involving artificial intelligence, life-like robots and genetic modification, are part of HUMAN+, a collection of futuristic works from more than 40 international artists, scientists, technologists and designers.
4
A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb aty riot police outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity, in Athens.
Your opinion
Show comments