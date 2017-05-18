Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

May 18, 2107

A look at the best news photos from around the world, including Time Square crash, Singapore art installation and Britain Queen's gallery.
Show more
A vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square crashes on the sidewalk in New York City, killing one person and injuring more than 20 people.
1

A vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square crashes on the sidewalk in New York City, killing one person and injuring more than 20 people.

A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City.
2

A woman attends to an injured man on the sidewalk in Times Square after a speeding vehicle struck pedestrians on the sidewalk in New York City.

An art installation by Agatha Haines, titled "Transfiguration," is displayed at the Art Science museum in Singapore. The exhibits, involving artificial intelligence, life-like robots and genetic modification, are part of HUMAN+, a collection of futuristic works from more than 40 international artists, scientists, technologists and designers.
3

An art installation by Agatha Haines, titled "Transfiguration," is displayed at the Art Science museum in Singapore. The exhibits, involving artificial intelligence, life-like robots and genetic modification, are part of HUMAN+, a collection of futuristic works from more than 40 international artists, scientists, technologists and designers.

A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb aty riot police outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity, in Athens.
4

A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb aty riot police outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity, in Athens.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG