May 19, 2107

A Kashmiri boy shields himself with plywood from stones and glass marbles during a clash between Indian policemen and protesters during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.
Young people pose for a photograph during celebrations for Haiti's national flag day in Arcahaie, Haiti.
Morocco's Yahya Berrabah competes during the Men's Long Jump of the Athletics events at the Baku 2017 4th Islamic Solidarity Games at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
A monkey leaps along the branches of a tree in a pond on a hot day in Allahabad, India.
