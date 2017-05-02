Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash, as seen from Beganding village in Karo, Indonesia.
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Australian Academy of Tai Chi and Qigong host the first Tai Chi martial arts class over the country's largest city.
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, May 1, 2017.
Worshipers attend the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn) community in the Planaltina neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, May 1, 2017.
