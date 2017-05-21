May 21, 2017

A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it during a religious festival honoring patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines.
Volunteers from the Civil Aid Service wearing protective clothing take part in a chicken cull demonstration as part of an emergency response exercise in Hong Kong.
An Iraqi military vehicle passes displaced Iraqi boys returning to their homes in West Mosul's Oreibi neighborhood after government forces retook control of the area from the Islamic State (IS) group.
Illuminated plant displays can be seen during a preview of Taronga Zoo's illuminated endangered animal sculptures which is part of Vivid Sydney festival of light and sound, in Sydney, Australia.
