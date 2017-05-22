A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Smoke rises from buildings following a reported airstrike on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa.
Akin Ozturk, a former Turkish Air Force commander who is accused of plotting and orchestrating last year's failed coup, is escorted by gendarmes as he arrives at the court in Ankara.
An aerial view of an art installation featuring Korean war-era tanks painted in different colors around a globe with a slogan reading: 'Peace All Around the World', at the Peace dam, north of Hwacheon near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, May 21, 2017.
Sun shines on a rapeseed field in Muenzenberg near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
