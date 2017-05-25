A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg, right, gestures as actor James Earl Jones, left, looks on while seated on stage during Harvard University commencement exercises, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Zuckerberg was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree and gave a commencement address at Harvard.
A Thunderbolt-2000 wheeled MLRS system fires at a target during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan.
Crowds look at the balloons, flowers and messages of condolence left for the victims of the deadly Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester, Britain.
Doctors of the Aegean Team depart for the island of Donousa from the island of Fournoi, Greece.
