A Palestinian artist decorates the Qahwetna Cafe (Our Coffee) one day ahead of Ramadan, in Gaza City, as the faithful prepare for the start of the Muslim holy month.
A Palestinian protester hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a demonstration by in the village of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Taormina, Italy.
A worker washes a city landmarks, the equestrian statue of Peter the Great known as the Bronze Horseman by French sculptor Etienne Maurice Falconet, in St.Petersburg, Russia.
