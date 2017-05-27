DC Roundup: Trump at G-7, Reports on Kushner and Russia, Clinton Speech

Developments Friday concerning President Donald Trump include his discussions on North Korea, climate change and trade at the Group of Seven meeting in Italy, newspaper reports about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and a Senate committee seeking all Russia-related campaign documents from Trump's presidential campaign; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's commencement speech, in which she referenced Trump:

Climate Change Among Most Contentious Issues at G-7 Summit -- Climate change was among the most contentious agenda items Friday at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Sicily, but both American and British government officials are publicly denying any major discord. The leaders had a “very good discussion” about climate issues, British Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters, adding there was “no doubt around the table” -- which included U.S. President Donald Trump -- about how important the issue is.

Report: Russian Ambassador Told Moscow Kushner Wanted a Private Channel to Kremlin -- The Washington Post is reporting that Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, discussed with Russia's ambassador to Washington the possibility of setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

Report: Senate Intelligence Panel Seeks Trump Campaign Documents -- The Senate Intelligence Committee, investigating Russian meddling in U.S. 2016 election, has asked President Donald Trump's political organization to hand over all documents going back the campaign's launch in June 2015, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on the request.

Trump: North Korea ‘A Particular Focus’ for G-7 Leaders at Summit -- U.S. President Donald Trump says terrorism and North Korea are top items on the agenda for the leaders’ summit of the Group of Seven nations, which began Friday on Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island. While terrorism would also be a primary concern for the leaders during their two days of talks on the Italian island, North Korea’s nuclear weapons testing and ballistic missile development comprise “a big problem, it’s a world problem,” said Trump. Trade is another major topic on the minds of Trump’s counterparts who have gathered in the resort town of Taormina.

Tillerson: US Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Manchester Intel Leaks -- The United States takes “full responsibility” for the leaking of sensitive information in the aftermath of the suicide bombing in Manchester Monday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Hillary Clinton Calls on Graduates to Fight for "Truth and Reason' -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on graduates to fight for "truth and reason" Friday during a commencement address at her alma mater. "Don't be afraid of your ambition, of your dreams, or even your anger," she told Wellesley College's class of 2017. "Those are powerful forces, but harness them to make a difference in the world."

Career Prosecutor Nominated to Head US Office of Special Counsel -- President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Henry Kerner, vice president of a nonpartisan watchdog agency, as special counsel in the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, a federal agency that protects employee rights. Kerner is the vice president of a watchdog group called Cause of Action that monitors and reports on federal government waste, fraud and abuse.

US Congressional Candidate Who Attacked Reporter Wins Election, Apologizes -- The Republican candidate for a U.S. congressional seat in (the western U.S. state of Montana who was charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground, has apologized for his actions after defeating his Democratic opponent.

Trump to Set Up 'War Room,' Seek to Repel Attacks Over Russia Probe -- Once U.S. President Donald Trump returns from his overseas trip, the White House plans to launch its most aggressive effort yet to push back against allegations involving Russia and his presidential campaign, tackling head-on a scandal that has threatened to consume his young presidency. Trump's advisers are planning to establish a "war room" to combat mounting questions about communication between Russia and his presidential campaign before and after November's presidential election, while bringing new aides into the White House, administration officials and persons close to Trump told Reuters.

US: China Puts Pressure on Border With North Korea -- Chinese officials have told the U.S. that they’ve tightened inspections and policing along the border with North Korea as part of U.N. sanctions aimed at halting Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile activities, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said Friday.