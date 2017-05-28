Accessibility links

May 28, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People throw colored powder during the Holi festival in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, near Barcelona, Spain.
A Muslim offers prayers before breaking his fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, India.
BVB Borussia Dortmund players arrive at Borsigplatz during celebrations after winning the German Cup final (DFB Pokalfinale) in Dortmund, western Germany.
People walk through the Team Lab art installation at the 798 art district in Beijing, China, May 27, 2017.
