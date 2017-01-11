Mexican President Again Rules Out Paying for Wall on US Border

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday that he wanted good relations with the incoming Trump administration in the U.S., but he repeated that Mexico would not pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"All the issues that define our bilateral relationship are on the table, including security, migration and trade," Peña Nieto told a group of ambassadors.

But he said Mexico "of course will not pay for" a wall Trump wants to build to help curb illegal immigration into the United States.

"At no time will we accept anything that goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans," he said.

After Trump threatened to impose huge tariffs on companies that move to Mexico and try to sell their goods in the U.S., Peña Nieto said he rejected efforts to influence foreign investors with "fear or threats."

But Peña Nieto, who plans to meet with Trump soon, said overall he wanted healthy relations with the new president, including a trade agreement that benefits both the United States and Mexico.

Trump has threatened to tear up and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the current deal is more beneficial to Mexico than to the U.S.