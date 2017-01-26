Mexican President Cancels Trump Meeting

Mexico's president has cancelled a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, deepening the rift between the two countries over Trump's announced border wall.

President Enrique Pena Nieto announced on Twitter that he would not attend Tuesday's planned visit at the White House.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump suggested it would be better to cancel the meeting if Pena Nieto continued to refuse to pay for a border wall.

The controversy over the border wall has been a feature of Trump's relationship with Mexico, since he first announced his presidential bid in June 2015 with a plan to build the wall and force Mexico to pay for it.

Trump and Pena Nieto met in August in Mexico city to discuss immigration, the border wall and other issues. Trump said that he and Pena Nieto did not discuss who would pay for the proposed wall. However Pena Nieto later wrote on Twitter that he opened their conversation telling Trump that Mexico would not pay.

Later that month, Pena Nieto's approval rating sank to 23% and has since fallen to 12%, the lowest recorded for a Mexican president. Trump's approval rating stands at roughly 45%, the lowest of any incoming American president.