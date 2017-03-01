Mexican Official: We'll Take Migrants Rights Issue to UN

Mexico's top diplomat said Tuesday that his country "will not hesitate'' to take the issue of migrant rights to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights if the U.S. government violates their rights.



Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray said Mexico has already held a working meeting with the U.N. office.



U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to step up deportations, and some activists say U.S. agents are violating migrants' rights to due process.



Videgaray stressed to Mexico's Senate that he has told U.S. officials that Mexico will not accept deportees from third countries. A U.S. security policy statement had raised the possibility that non-Mexicans could be returned to Mexico if they entered the U.S. from that country.



"Mexico will not, and has no reason to, accept deportees from the United States who aren't Mexicans. We have made that clear to out counterparts,'' Videgaray said, referring to last week's visit to Mexico by the U.S. secretaries of state and homeland security.



Videgaray said Mexico wants an "integrated" negotiation with the United States, including topics like trade, migration, security and other topics.



"All the issues are on the table, simultaneously," he said.