African-American Woman to be Portrayed on New Coin

An iconic gold coin is getting a new look.

According to the U.S. Mint and U.S. Treasury, the 2017 24-karat gold coin will portray an African-American woman as Lady Liberty, a first. The move comes as the Mint celebrates its 225th anniversary.

"The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin is the first in a series of 24-karat gold coins that will feature designs which depict an allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemporary forms-including designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Indian-Americans among others-to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States," reads a press release from the Mint.

Other than the depiction of an African-American, Lady Liberty sports the usual crown of stars and a toga-like dress. On the other side of the coin is another American icon, the bald eagle.

Each coin is valued at $100.

The coin is not the first to feature a minority woman. The one dollar Sacagawea coin features the Native American who helped explorers Lewis and Clark during their journey to explore the western United States.

In a few years, the $20 bill will feature slavery abolitionist Harriet Tubman.