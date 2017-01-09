Ancient Sequoia Felled by Storm

A powerful storm has destroyed a California icon, felling a giant sequoia which contained a carved tunnel big enough for vehicles to drive through.

The tree, called Pioneer Cabin, was located in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and was estimated to be over 1,000 years old.

The tunnel was carved through the trunk 137 years ago, and allowed cars to pass through. Recently, the tunnel was only open to hikers.

"We lost an old friend today," wrote local Jim Allday, who posted photos of the tree on his Facebook account.

"This iconic and still living tree - the tunnel tree - enchanted many visitors. The storm was just too much for it," the Calaveras Big Trees Association wrote on its Facebook page.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park is located west of San Francisco near Yosemite National Park.