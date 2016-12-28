Apple Leads Holiday Device Activation Pack

Apple devices were the most popular electronic gifts this holiday season, according to a new report.

Mobile marketing research firm Flurry said 44 percent of all electronic items activated during the holidays were Apple devices.

Archrival Samsung was second with 21 percent, and Huawei was third, followed by LG and Amazon.

Despite Samsung’s second place finish, activations were up one percent, according to Flurry. That was despite a massive recall of the company’s Galaxy Note 7, which was plagued with overheating issues.

Notably absent from the list is Google, which unveiled two new phones, the Pixel and Pixel XL.

"With only two devices, the Pixel and Pixel XL, and mixed market reception, Google struggled to drum up excitement this holiday season," wrote Chris Klotzbach, director at Flurry, and Lali Kesiraju, Flurry's marketing and analytics manager, in a blog post.

Flurry also found that so-called “phablets,” devices generally larger than a phone, but smaller than a tablet, remain popular. The firm said 37 percent of activated devices were phablets, a 10 point jump from last year.