Affleck Completes Alcohol Rehab

Actor Ben Affleck says he recently checked out of a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction.

The actor most recently known for portraying Batman revealed the news in a Facebook post Tuesday. The actor has a history of alcoholism, having been in rehab in 2001.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote on Facebook.

In his post, he said the action was largely motivated by his desire to be a good parent.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he wrote. “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck separated from wife, actress Jennifer Garner, in 2015, but there has not been a formal divorce. The couple has three children.

Later this year, Affleck will appear as Batman in the movie “Justice League," which opens November 17.