Brewery Makes Beer from ‘Toilet Water’

Would you drink beer made from toilet water?



The brewers at one popular brewery in California are betting you would.



Stone Brewing of San Diego unveiled a new beer made from water that “comes from the toilet,” according to ABC 10 News in San Diego.



Granted, the water for the brew, called Full Circle Pale Ale, is not made from water directly from the toilet, but it does use recycled water from the Pure Water San Diego program, the channel reported.





At the unveiling of the new beer Thursday, San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer called the beer “delicious,” while Stone’s senior manager of brewing and innovation, Steve Gonzalez, said it was among the best pale ales the brewery he has ever made.



Gonzalez told News 10 drinkers would "get some caramel notes, some tropical fruit notes. It's a very clean tasting beer."



According to News 10, some attendees at the unveiling were a little sceptical of the beer, but after a taste, they were converted.



"[I thought] that it would have an off taste or be something different to it … it's outstanding," Shane Trussell said.



The beer is not yet available to the public, but the brewery said it would be soon.



The Pure Water San Diego program aims to supply one-third of San Diego’s water supply through recycled wastewater.