Britney Spears Show Causes Israeli Election Change

Pop star Britney Spears may not be topping the charts these days, but she’s still big enough to influence elections in another country.

Because of a July 3 Spears concert in Tel Aviv, a first for the singer, Israel’s Labor Party decided to push back primary voting by a day.

"We delayed the vote one day, to July 4. We couldn't hire enough security for the election because of the Britney Spears concert on July 3. There would also be a lot of traffic and roadblocks that would make it hard for the vote to go ahead," Labor Party spokesman Liron Zach said, according to CNN.

The primary was set to decide the leader of the party and future challenger for the prime minister spot.

"We aren't concerned about voters favoring Spears over the party. The two main concerns are security and traffic," Zach said.

Spears’ stop in Israel is part of a world tour, her first since 2011.