Clinton, Obama ‘Most Admired’ Americans

She may have lost the election, but Hillary Clinton remains the most admired woman in the U.S. for the 15th year in a row, according to Gallup’s list of most admired Americans.

Twelve percent of those polled picked the former Democratic candidate for president. Clinton has been the most admired 21 times, the most of any woman.

The second most admired woman was First Lady Michelle Obama with 8 percent.

The rest of the list included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Elizabeth, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

U.S. President Barack Obama was the most admired man, according to Gallup. The polling organization said 22 percent of respondents picked Obama, and 15 percent picked President-elect Donald Trump, for second place among men. It was the 9th time for Obama to top the list.

Sitting presidents usually are the most admired, Gallup said, but there have been exceptions. In 2008, Obama topped George W. Bush.

Rounding out the top 10 men were Pope Francis,Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rev. Billy Graham, Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, Bill Gates and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.