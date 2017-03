In a bizarre tale straight from the movie Sharknado, a shark was found on an Australian inland road, apparently washed up by a major storm.

Two days after cyclone Debbie slammed into Australia’s northeast coast as a category 4 storm, a nearly 2-meter long bullshark was found on a formerly flooded road.

Residents of Queensland had been warned to stay out of flood waters, apparently for good reason.

Queensland suffered widespread damage from the strong storm.