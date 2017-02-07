Harambe Shaped Snack Fetches Nearly $100,000 on Ebay

Harambe mania lives on.

A Cheeto cheese snack that resembles the slain gorilla has been sold on the auction site Ebay for nearly $100,000. The snack food listing received 132 bids.

Harambe was shot after a child fell into his enclosure at the city of Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio last May, leading some to think he might harm the child. Others, who were critical of the killing, argued the 17-year-old gorilla was trying to protect the child.

He has become more famous in death than he ever was in life, thanks to Internet memes.

According to the listing posted by a person on Ebay, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.

This item is one of a kind!”

It remains unclear if the winning bid of $99,900 was real or not.